Netflix UK is removing one of its most acclaimed horrors after just two years on the service.

Each month, the streaming platform takes down a large quantity of titles due to licencing rights.

However, users were surprised to discover in September that the service was removing Hemlock Grove, one of its first ever series to be listed as a Netflix Original.

It sparked a discussion about the availability of the series after its departure, with many expressing concern over the future of other Netflix Originals.

It’s now been revealed that the next Original to be removed in the UK will be His House, the Bafta-winning horror from writer-director Remi Weekes.

But, it’s worth noting that, while it’s listed as an Original, the film was actually a co-production with BBC Films and New Regency, who were the financiers. After the film is removed on 30 October, it will be available to view on BBC iPlayer.

Producer Ed King cleared up any concern on Twitter, writing: “His House will still be available to watch in the UK. @BBCFilm were original financiers of the film with @NewRegency so that should give you a clue. Watch your socials in the next 24 hours!”

It’s likely that when Netflix acquired the film, it did so as part of a two-year deal considering it was added to the service on 30 October 2020.

The Independent has contacted BBC for comment.

Film fans had previously expressed their worries on social media, with critic Matt Taylor writing on Twitter: “Wanna talk about disappearing media? HIS HOUSE, a great Netflix Original horror movie, is leaving the service next weekend. It has no physical release.

“Where's it going? Why is it leaving? It's airing on BBC Two the day after it leaves Netflix, but what happens to it after that?”

‘His House’ is leaving Netflix – but will be available on BBC iPlayer (BBC)

His House follows a young couple from war-torn South Sudan who seek asylum and a fresh start in England. After moving into their new home, though, they begin to be tormented by a sinister force.

Starring in the film is Gangs of London star Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Wunmi Mosaku and Matt Smith, who can currently be seen in HBO series House of the Dragon.

In The Independent’s four-star review, critic Clarisse Loughrey called the film “commanding”.

Find a full list of everything else being removed from Netflix for the remainder of October here.