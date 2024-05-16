Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

CAUTION: major spoilers ahead for Star Wars: The Force Awakens. You've been warned!



The internet may have just written the screenplay for Star Wars VIII.





Popular Star Wars parody Twitter accounts 'Very Lonely Luke' and 'Emo Kylo Ren' may have been separately entertaining the fanbase for now, but it seems the two have finally come face-to-face in an epic battle of words.



And it all started with a simple subtweet.





Which 'Emo Kylo Ren' stumbled across since he's clearly the kind of dude who searches his own name on Twitter. Probably to see if anyone's been comparing him to Darth Vader of late.





And the whole thing went sort of south from there.





The gauntlet had truly been thrown down.





Unsurprisingly, Kylo Ren's poetry skills came up in the conversation.





Along with the general lack of achievements from someone who's the son of two of the galaxy's greatest heroes, and nephew to the other.





Kylo wasn't without a few of his own comebacks, though.





And, you've got to admit this is some strong wordplay.





The only question remains, who won?