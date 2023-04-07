Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Steve-O has sent a warning to fans after videos circulated of audience members fainting while watching his new live show.

The Jackass star is currently touring Australia with his show, titled The Bucket List, before travelling to the UK.

On Instagram, Steve-O (real name Stephen Glover) shared clips of fans passing out during recent performances, crediting it to some of the “graphic” clips played on stage.

“I was shocked as anyone to learn that people were passing out at my Bucket List shows, but the more graphic videos I screen during the show have proven to consistently have that effect,” he wrote.

“I’m headed back to Australia, then the UK next, please attend with caution! #StayInYourSeat,” he continued.

Throughout his time on the Jackass films and TV series, Steve-O was renowned for his willingness to take on particularly dangerous or painful stunts.

He previously described the Bucket List tour as “a multimedia comedy show that is wildly explicit”.

“In fact, it’s even X-rated, like, XXX-rated – something I’m really quite proud of. I did all these stunts that I’d never be allowed to do for Jackass. I did things that were flagrantly illegal,” he claimed, in an interview with Complex.

“I did things that were super life-threatening, and, I made it all into a comedy show where I tell the stories of these ideas and then after each bit in the show, I screen the footage of the culmination of the bit.”

Back in 2021, Steve-O revealed the three Jackass stunts that were too extreme to show.