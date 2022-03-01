Steven Seagal has shared his thoughts about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, the 69-year-old actor said that he looks at both Russia and Ukraine “as one family”.

“Most of us have friends and family in Russia and Ukraine,” he told the outlet. “I look at both as one family and really believe it is an outside entity spending huge sums of money on propaganda to provoke the two countries to be at odds with each other.”

“My prayers are that both countries will come to a positive, peaceful resolution where we can live & thrive together in peace,” Seagal added.

In 2018, Russia appointed the Above The Law actor as a special envoy to improve ties with the US.

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced at the time that Seagal’s responsibility would be to “facilitate relations between Russia and the United States in the humanitarian field, including cooperation in culture, arts, public and youth exchanges”.

When Seagal received his Russian citizenship in 2017, Ukraine barred him from entering the country, as fighting between Russian rebels and Ukrainian forces escalated in eastern Ukraine.

Seagal’s comments about the ongoing conflict come after podcaster Joe Rogan shared a fake CNN report claiming that the Under Siege actor has joined Russian special forces stationed near Kyiv.

On Monday (28 February), the 54-year-old podcaster posted a forged screenshot of a news report that depicted Seagal wearing the special force’s uniform with a gun in his hand.

(Joe Rogan/ Instagram)

“Intelligence agencies around the world have spotted American actor Steven Seagal among Russian special forces positioned around the outskirts of Gostomel airfield near Kyiv captured by Russian airborne troops,” the fake news report stated.

Follow the latest updates about the Russian invasion of Ukraine in our live blog here.