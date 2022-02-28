✕ Close Putin orders Russia's nuclear deterrence forces on 'high alert'

Belarus says it will host the first peace talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations at its border today, five days after Vladimir Putin ordered the start of the invasion.

It comes as Monday morning brought havoc to Russian markets, with the ruble plummeting to a historic low and the opening of stock market trading delayed until the late afternoon.

Late on Sunday president Volodymyr Zelensky said that the next 24 hours would be a “crucial period” for Ukraine, as he spoke on a call with Boris Johnson. Mr Johnson pledged more military aid to the embattled nation.

Russian troops made limited headway overnight and attacked buildings in Kyiv and Kharkiv but the night was reported to be comparatively quieter.

Earlier on Sunday Mr Putin placed Russia’s nuclear deterrent on “high alert”, in response to what he called aggressive statements by Nato leaders and economic sanctions against Moscow.