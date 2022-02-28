Ukraine-Russia news – live: Belarus prepares to host peace talks after Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert
The next 24 hours ‘crucial period’ for Ukraine, president Volodymyr Zelensky says
Belarus says it will host the first peace talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations at its border today, five days after Vladimir Putin ordered the start of the invasion.
It comes as Monday morning brought havoc to Russian markets, with the ruble plummeting to a historic low and the opening of stock market trading delayed until the late afternoon.
Late on Sunday president Volodymyr Zelensky said that the next 24 hours would be a “crucial period” for Ukraine, as he spoke on a call with Boris Johnson. Mr Johnson pledged more military aid to the embattled nation.
Russian troops made limited headway overnight and attacked buildings in Kyiv and Kharkiv but the night was reported to be comparatively quieter.
Earlier on Sunday Mr Putin placed Russia’s nuclear deterrent on “high alert”, in response to what he called aggressive statements by Nato leaders and economic sanctions against Moscow.
Watch: Civilians block path of Russian tanks, surround them in human shield
‘Save your lives and leave’: President Zelensky appeals to Russian soldiers
Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky has urged Russian soldiers to “save your lives and leave” in a speech today.
He added that 4,500 Russian soldiers have been killed so far since the invasion began last week.
It comes as the UN human rights head Michelle Bachelet said 102 civilians had been killed in Ukraine with 304 injured - however she feared the number could be far greater.
Gary Neville criticises ‘cowardly’ Roman Abramovich over Chelsea stewardship move
Gary Neville has criticised Roman Abramovich for a “cowardly” move to hand the stewardship of Chelsea to the club’s charitable foundation amid the conflict in Ukraine.
The Russian made the shock statement to announce the move to hand the trustees “care” of the Blues on Saturday evening ahead of the club’s Carabao Cup final defeat to Liverpool on Sunday.
The Chelsea owner has repeatedly denied any connection with Russia’s president Vladimir Putin, though the decision comes after the UK Government confirmed a number of sanctions against Russian banks, oligarchs and companies.
Our reporter, Jack Rathborn, has the full report below:
Gary Neville criticises ‘cowardly’ Roman Abramovich over Chelsea stewardship move
The Russian owner confirmed the move on Saturday amid conflict in Ukraine
Watch live as Ukrainians cross border into Poland
Vatican says ready to 'facilitate dialogue' between Russia and Ukraine
The Vatican said on Monday it was ready to "facilitate dialogue" between Russia and Ukraine to end the war, and called for an immediate stop to the "military attack".
Secretary of state Cardinal Pietro Parolin, who ranks second only to the pope in the Vatican hierarchy, told Italian newspapers that "despite the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine" he was "convinced there is always room for negotiations".
Ukraine's ambassador to the Vatican, Andriy Yurash, told Reuters in an interview on 14 February that Kyiv was open to a Vatican mediation of its conflict with Russia, calling the Vatican a "very influential, very spiritual place for a meeting".
Parolin, the Vatican's top diplomat, told Italian newspapers that dialogue was the only "reasonable and constructive" way to work out differences.
Latvia allows its citizens to fight in Ukraine
Latvia's parliament voted unanimously on Monday to allow its nationals to fight in Ukraine if willing, the parliament said in a statement.
"Our citizens who want to support Ukraine and volunteer to serve there to defend Ukraine's independence and our common security must be able to do so," said Juris Rancanis, chairman of the parliamentary defence, home affairs and corruption prevention commission, which drafted the law.
Ukraine’s delegation arrive in Belarus for peace talks with Russia
The Ukrainian delegation have arrived at the Belarusian border for peace talk with their Russian counterparts, the president’s office has confirmed.
Japanese billionaire donates 1 billion yen to Ukraine and calls Russian invasion ‘challenge to democracy’
A Japanese billionaire pledged one billion yen (£6.5m) to the government of Ukraine for humanitarian aid in the wake of the Russian invasion of the country.
Hiroshi Mikitani, the founder and CEO of Rakuten, a Japanese company that specialises in e-trade and other online services, announced on Twitter on Sunday that he wrote to Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky informing him of his decision to donate the amount.
“Consulting with my family, we Mikitani family, have decided to donate 1 billion yen to Ukraine,” he wrote.
Our reporter, Sravasti Dasgupta, has the full report below:
Japanese billionaire Hiroshi Mikitani donates 1 billion yen to Ukraine
Hiroshi Mikitani promises the sum in a letter to Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky
China opposes sanctions after Swift ban on Russian banks
China's foreign ministry on Monday reiterated its opposition to the use of what it calls illegal and unilateral sanctions, after western countries moved to block some Russian banks from the Swift international payments system.
Foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin was speaking at a regular daily news briefing.
UK says Putin nuclear remarks aimed to distract from Ukraine troubles
Russian president Vladimir Putin's nuclear deterrent alert is rhetoric designed to distract from the invasion of Ukraine and not linked practical steps to increase readiness to use the weapons, British defence secretary Ben Wallace said on Monday.
Mr Putin put Russia's nuclear deterrent on high alert on Sunday, which the United States said served to escalate the war with "dangerous rhetoric".
"He's made this comment. We keep it under review," Wallace told Sky News after Putin said he was putting Russia's nuclear deterrent on high alert.
"But you know, what we shouldn't really forget is that this is a big attempt to distract away from his troubles in Ukraine by just deploying into the sort of media space these phrases."
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies