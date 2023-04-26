Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Steven Spielberg has said he regrets editing guns out of his 1982 classic ET, in a 20th anniversary release of the film.

ET, which surpassed the original Star Wars movie to become the highest-grossing film of all time when it was released, tells the story of Elliott, a boy who befriends an extraterrestrial who is left behind on Earth.

The film’s original theatrical cut includes a scene of officers chasing young children while carrying firearms. Spielberg edited the guns out for the 2002 release and replaced them with walkie talkies.

“That was a mistake,” Spielberg said during a master class at the Time 100 Summit. “I never should have done that. ET is a product of its era.

“No film should be revised based on the lenses we now are, either voluntarily, or being forced to peer through.”

He added: “I should have never messed with the archives of my own work, and I don’t recommend anyone do that.

“All our movies are a kind of a signpost of where we were when we made them, what the world was like and what the world was receiving when we got those stories out there. So I really regret having that out there.”

‘ET: The Extra-Terrestrial' (Universal Pictures)

Speaking about Roald Dahl and other authors’ books being censored in recent months, Spielberg said: “For me, it is sacrosanct. It’s our history, it’s our cultural heritage. I do not believe in censorship in that way.”

Earlier this week, Spielberg opened up about how ET was inspired by his parents’ divorce.

Read The Independent’s deep-dive into the making of the film for its 40th anniversary last year, here.