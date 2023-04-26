Britain’s Got Talent child star needed therapy after ‘traumatic’ audition experience

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former Britain’s Got Talent child star Hollie Steel has spoken about needing therapy to deal with “trauma” after suffering from a panic attack live on TV.

In 2009, the then-10-year-old won over the nation with her singing ability on BGT, making it through to the live shows of the variety competition series.

But while singing a rendition of “Edelweiss” from The Sound of Music in the semi-finals, Steel had a panic attack on live TV, leaving her crying and being comforted by judge Amanda Holden and presenters Ant and Dec.

Head judge Simon Cowell allowed the sobbing Steel to perform again, something that had never previously happened on the show. She went through to the final, where she placed sixth.

In a new interview with The Sun, Steel, who is now 24, explained that she often swallows uncontrollably when nervous, and wasn’t able to stop during the live performance.

“I was thinking, oh no, it’s happened again. Keep going, keep singing. Oh no, Simon looks disappointed. Keep going. Smile,” she said.

“I was thinking, I need to keep going, and there was a point where it was like, I need to give up. I need to start again.”

Steel still works as a performer, but had to undergo therapy in order to get over her fear of being on stage.

“I know I have a lot of trauma even from 14 years ago, which is crazy thinking about it,” she said. “When I get on stage, sometimes I go back to that moment when I’m on TV and I’m about to have a panic attack.

“I’ve done a lot of therapy and counselling where I’m just like, ‘You need to breathe... you need to relax. You’re enjoy doing this. Give yourself – you’re fine. I really had to delve deep to accept the panic attacks for what they are and just keep going through it all.”

A Britain’s Got Talent spokesperson told The Independent: “Duty of care to our contestants is of the utmost importance to us.

“We take the welfare of anyone involved in our programmes extremely seriously and have thorough and robust measures in place to ensure everyone feels supported. These measures are under constant review and are adaptable to reflect the unique requirements for each series.”

