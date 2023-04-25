Don Lemon fired – live: CNN claims axed host’s statement is ‘inaccurate’
‘After 17 years at CNN I would have thought someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly,’ Lemon said
Don Lemon has been fired by CNN after 17 years on the network.
On Monday (24 April), the news anchor announced that he had “parted ways” with CNN following a string of scandals in recent months, barely an hour after news broke that Tucker Carlson had been fired from Fox News.
“CNN and Don have parted ways,” the network said in a statement.
“Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavours.”
Lemon reacted to the news with his own statement on Twitter saying he was left “stunned” after being informed by his agent that CNN had allegedly terminated his contract without informing him.
“After 17 years at CNN I would have thought someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly,” he wrote.
CNN has called Lemon’s statement “inaccurate”.
Earlier this year, Lemon faced scrutiny for saying on-air that presidential candidate Nikki Haley was not “in her prime” at the age of 51.
Voices: ‘The Don Lemon scandal is not a scandal'
For The Independent, Clémence Michallon previously argued that the Don Lemon scandal over his infamous Nikki Haley comments was not a scandal at all.
Find out her reasoning here:
The Don Lemon scandal is not a scandal | Voices
I’m not excusing what he said. I’m just not that surprised that he said it
What did Michelle Yeoh say about Lemon at the Oscars?
Michelle Yeoh referenced Lemon’s misogynistic comments at the 2023 Oscars in March.
Lemon had faced backlash for suggesting that 51-year-old presidential candidate Nikki Haley was “past her prime”.
Taking the stage to accept her award for Best Actress, Yeoh told the audience: “Ladies, don’t ever let anyone tell you you are ever past your prime. Never give up!”
Michelle Yeoh takes aim at CNN’s Don Lemon with Oscars acceptance speech
‘Ladies, don’t ever let anyone tell you you are ever past your prime,’ Yeoh said
Lemon previously denied workplace misogyny accusations
Earlier this month, Lemon strongly denied recent accusations lodged against him, which included claims of workplace misogyny and “diva-like behaviour”.
In a damning report from Variety, several sources alleged he had disrespected CNN co-hosts Nancy Grace and broadcaster Soledad O’Brien, among other things.
Responding to the allegations in a statement to Mediaite, a spokesperson for Lemon said: “The story, which is riddled with patently false anecdotes and no concrete evidence, is entirely based on unsourced, unsubstantiated, 15-year-old anonymous gossip. It’s amazing and disappointing that Variety would be so reckless.”
Read more:
Don Lemon denies workplace misogyny accusations calling them ‘patently false’
The CNN news anchor said story is based on ‘15-year-old anonymous gossip’
Video: Don Lemon and Tucker Carlson previously traded blows
In a wild coincidence, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson and Lemon were fired from their networks on the same day.
The two previously traded blows over Lemon’s wealth and experience of racism.
A reminder of Lemon’s statement
Lemon tweeted the news of his departure on Monday.
In a typed statement shared on Twitter, Lemon said no one at CNN had the “decency” to inform him of his departure in advance. CNN has called Lemon’s sentiments “inaccurate”.
You can read his full, typed statement here:
Donald Trump reacts to Lemon’s firing
“Good News: ‘The dumbest man on television,’ Don Lemon, has finally been fired from Fake News CNN,” Donald Trump wrote on his platform Truth Social on Monday.
He added, “My only question is, WHAT TOOK THEM SO LONG?”
Lemon, who had been a host on CNN since 2014, was an outspoken critic of Trump.
Read more:
Trump celebrates Don Lemon exit from CNN but mum on ally Tucker Carlson leaving Fox
Carlson advocated for ex-president on his Fox News programme – but privately called him ‘demonic’
Nikki Haley celebrates Don Lemon being sacked with custom merchandise
Nikki Haley, the presidential candidate whom Lemon said was “past her prime” on-air this February, is celebrating the anchor’s departure.
On Twitter, Haley posted a graphic that showed two cans of lemonade enveloped in koozies that read, “Past my prime?” and “Hold my beer”.
Lemon received backlash for his comments with many calling for him to be cancelled. The CNN This Morning host later issued two separate apologies for his statements.
Read more:
ICYMI: Don Lemon has been fired from CNN after 17 years at the network
The network announced that it had “parted ways” with Lemon in a brief three-line statement on Monday.
While the statement offered no explanation for the sudden departure, it comes after Lemon has been mired in a string of controversies in recent months – with accusations of making offensive on-air comments about women and of mistreating female coworkers off-camera.
Lemon took to Twitter to accuse the network of failing to tell him in person and instead leaving it to his agent to deliver the news.
However, CNN called Lemon’s statement “inaccurate”, saying it offered him the chance to speak to management.
CNN slams Don Lemon’s reaction to being fired from network
The network announced the departure in a statement on Monday – two months after he came under fire for comments about Nikki Haley not being ‘in her prime’
Don Lemon’s career timeline
Before joining CNN 17 years ago, Lemon jumped between several other news anchor gigs. He also joined the profession surprisingly late.
The Independent has put together Lemon’s career timeline, from his first job in journalism to his dismissal from CNN.
Timeline of ‘fired’ CNN host Don Lemon’s career
Before joining the network 17 years ago, he jumped between several other news anchor gigs
Lemon had heated exchange with Vivek Ramaswamy last week
According to The New York Times, several CNN leaders were left “exasperated” by Lemon’s heated interview with Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy last week.
Lemon and Ramaswarmy fiercely debated the Second Amendment Right to Bear Arms and its role in Black history. At one point, Lemon removed his earpiece as he said he couldn’t hear his subject while producers were talking in his ear.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies