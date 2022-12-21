Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Steven Spielberg has said Goodfellas is his favourite Martin Scorsese picture.

Scorsese’s 1990 popular crime/drama follows Henry (late Ray Liotta), a member of the Irish-Italian mafia, and his two unstable friends Jimmy (Robert de Niro) and Tommy (Joe Pesci) as they advance beyond petty crimes to violent murder.

“I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve experienced this epic cinematic masterpiece,” Spielberg wrote of the director’s Goodfellas in a new essay for Variety.

The Jaws director argued that “there are no background performances” in the film, claiming De Niro, Pesci and Liotta as “one of cinema history’s greatest acting ensembles”.

“It’s no longer a guilty pleasure to sit for 2 hours and 26 minutes,” Spielberg continued, “but rather a master class for any aspiring filmmaker who wants to see a breathtaking balancing act of multiple storylines, timelines, shocking violence and violent humour.”

Spielberg praised the movie for its “intoxicating energy expressed not only through its masterful editing” but also by “the greatest needle-drop score since American Graffiti” and “the best spoken narrative since” Double Indemnity.

“Everyone has a favourite Scorsese picture,” he acknowledged. “And this is the one for me.”

Ray Liotta, Robert De Niro, Paul Sorvino and Joe Pesci in 'Goodfellas' (Warner Bros)

The 80-year-old Scorsese has made at least 89 movies over the course of his decade-long career, but only The Departed (2006) has earned him an Oscar for Best Director.

Recently, unfavourable comments made by the renowned director in 2019 once again sparked an ongoing debate about the legitimacy of superhero films as art.

In an interview with The Independent, Stephen Graham defended Scorsese’s “right” to criticise Marvel films, saying: “He’s Marty. Marty can say whatever he wants.”