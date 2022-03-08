Steven Spielberg has shared his thoughts on the decision to no longer televise eight of the Oscars categories.

In February, it was announced that eight of the 23 awards given out at the 94th Academy Awards would not be broadcast in an attempt to streamline the televised event and make it “more thrilling”.

These categories will be announced before the show begins at 5pm and will not be televised.

The move has proven to be controversial among industry figures, with Spielberg weighing in and saying that he “disagreed with the decision made by the executive committee”.

“I feel very strongly that this is perhaps the most collaborative medium in the world,” he told Deadline. “All of us make movies together, we become a family where one craft is just as indispensable as the next.”

Spielberg continued: “I feel that at the Academy Awards there is no above the line, there is no below the line. All of us are on the same line bringing the best of us to tell the best stories we possibly can. And that means, for me, we should all have a seat at the supper table together, live at five.”

The eight awards that will not be televised this year are Documentary Short, Film Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, Production Design, Animated Short, Live Action Short and Sound.

Spielberg with the cast of West Side Story (Getty Images for 20th Century St)

Spielberg’s West Side Story has received nominations in the pre-show categories of Production Design, Cinematography, Costume and Sound, as well as for Best Picture and Best Director.

The Oscars will take place on Sunday 27 March.