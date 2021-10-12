DC fans are rejoicing the news of new Superman Jon Kent coming out as bisexual.

The comic company says the superhero’s sexuality will be revealed in the 9 November issue of Superman: Son of Kal-El.

“I’ve always said everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes and I’m very grateful DC and Warner Bros share this idea,” writer Tom Taylor said.

He added: “Superman’s symbol has always stood for hope, for truth, and for justice. Today, that symbol represents something more. Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics.”

Many fans are “over the moon” after reading the news.

“Dude it’s so cool that we’re now in a time where we’re getting so much more diversity and representation in media. Superman, arguably the greatest and most well-known comic book superhero, coming out as bisexual in the comics is huge and amazing! Hell yeah @TomTaylorMade!” wrote graphic designer Kunal Chopra.

New York-based illustrator Joseph Giampietro added: “Happy national coming out day! Congrats to Jon Kent for coming out as bisexual. @TomTaylorMade and @johntimmsart have done such an amazing job on this book and it’s so great to have an LGBTQIA+ Superman!”

“Some real important stuff going on in the comics world today. So happy to see Superman come out as bisexual. Representation in such an iconic franchise will set the stage for so much going forward in that industry,” wrote another fan.

YouTuber Thomas Sanders wrote: “Robin’s come out as bisexual and now Superman... I need to see all these queer superheroes coming together to form a squad like all queer people do.”

Some fans pointed out that instead of rewriting popular characters as queer, writers and producers should focus on creating “whole new characters” that celebrate LGBT+ identities.

“I’m all for supporting the LGBTQ community. But it’s getting out of hand comic-book-wise. They’re literally turning characters that [have] been around for years into something they are not. Just for the sake of looking ‘woke.’ Why not create a whole new character that’s gay?!?!” wrote one person.

Another fan added: “So today DC said ‘let’s just use the gays as tropes.’ Again just taking a popular character, saying he is bi, and smacking the famous symbol on his chest is not representation. I rather them create a whole new character that celebrates his identity.”

Superman is the second DC hero to come out as queer in recent months after Robin.

Robin came out as “queer” in a recent issue of Batman: Urban Legends.

In the comic books, Jon Kent takes over the mantle of Superman from his father, Clark, after the latter decides to focus on extra-terrestrial events.