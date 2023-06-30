Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It turns out DC’s next Superman, David Coronswet, explained how his take on the superhero would differ from Henry Cavill’s years ago.

Coronswet’s casting in 2025’s Superman: Legacy was announced on Tuesday (27 June).

The 29-year-old Pearl star takes on the mantel from British actor Cavill, 40, who began his Superman tenure in 2013’s Man of Steel and reprised the role in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and Justice League (2017).

In a 2019 interview with Entertainment Weekly to promote his role in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix drama The Politician, Coronswet revealed that his “pie-in-the-sky” dream role was Superman.

“It came to my attention before the internet got a hold of me,” he told EW of the comparisons people had made between him and Cavill.

“But my pie-in-the-sky ambition is definitely to play Superman. I would love to see somebody do an upbeat, throwback [take on Superman]. I love the Henry Cavill dark and gritty take, but I would love to see the next one be very bright and optimistic,” he said.

Henry Cavill (left) and David Coronswet (Getty Images)

DC Studios co-CEO and Superman: Legacy director James Gunn previously told Variety during his casting search: “The next Superman has to be someone who has all the humanity that Superman has but he’s also an alien. It’s gotta be somebody who has the kindness and the compassion that Superman has and be somebody who you want to give a hug.”

Also announced on Tuesday was the casting of Lois Lane, Superman’s love interest. Rachel Brosnahan, 32, best known for her lead role in the popular Amazon Prime Video period comedy series The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, takes on the part.

Responding to the casting news on Twitter, Gunn called Coronswet and Brosnahan “not only both incredible actors, but also wonderful people”.

You can find all you need to know about the new Superman star here.

In December last year, it was confirmed that Cavill would not be reprising his role as the superhero, despite being told by the studio to “announce his return in October”.

Superman: Legacy will be the first film in the new era of the connected DC Universe, followed by Matt Reeves’ The Batman Part II, which is set for an October 2025 release.

The movie will reportedly tell the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas.