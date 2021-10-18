DC Comics has announced that Superman’s motto will be “evolving” from “Truth, Justice and the American Way” to “Truth, Justice and a Better Tomorrow.”

Jim Lee, chief creative officer and publisher of DC, said in a press statement that the decision is meant “to better reflect the storylines that we are telling across DC and to honor Superman’s incredible legacy of over 80 years of building a better world.”

“Superman has long been a symbol of hope who inspires people, and it is that optimism and hope that powers him forward with this new mission statement,” he added. It was announced during the virtual fan event DC FanDome on Saturday (16 October).

Lee declined to explain why “the American way” was removed from the superhero’s mantra.

(DC )

This isn’t the first time Superman’s ideals have been reconsidered.

In the 900th issue of Action Comics in 2011, the man of steel renounced his US citizenship.

He declared: “I’m tired of having my actions considered as instruments of US policy. ‘Truth, Justice and the American Way”, it’s not enough anymore. The world’s too small. Too connected.”

In 2009’s Superman Returns movie, Daily Planet editor Perry White asked: “Does he [Superman] still stand for truth, justice, all that other stuff?”

Superman’s change in motto comes after the new Superman Jon Kent came out as bisexual. The comics company has said that the superhero’s sexuality will be revealed in the 9 November issue of Superman: Son of Kal-El.