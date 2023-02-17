Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bollywood star Swara Bhaskar has tied the knot with political activist Fahad Ahmad.

On Thursday (16 February), the 34-year-old actor revealed that the couple had a private court marriage.

Bhaskar shared a video on Instagram narrating her and her husband’s love story saying that they met during a protest and their paths kept crossing until they fell in love with each other.

“Sometimes you search far and wide for something that was right next to you all along,” Bhaskar wrote in the caption of the video. “We were looking for love, but we found friendship first.

“And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!”

A spokesperson for Bhaskar and Ahmad confirmed that the couple registered their marriage in an intimate ceremony with close friends and family.

The wedding celebrations will commence in Delhi next month.

Ahmad is an Indian student leader and social activist who served as the general secretary of the Tata Institute of Social Science Student’s Union.

In July 2022, he joined the Samajwadi Party in the presence of politicians Abu Asim Azmi and Raees Shaikh.

He also became president of the Samajwadi Party Yuvjan Sabha of Maharashtra and Mumbai.

Bhaskar on the other hand is an actor and an activist. She’s been a vocal critic of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi.

She has participated in a number of Citizenship Amendment Act protests in the past.

When it comes to films, Bhaskar is best known for her supporting work in mainstream productions and starring roles in independent films.

She got wider recognition for her supporting role in the 2011 romantic comedy Tanu Weds Manu. Her performance in the film was well received by critics and she received a Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress.

The actor has won two Screen Awards and has been nominated for a Filmfare Award on three occasions.