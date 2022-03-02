Sydney Sweeney and Julia Garner ‘auditioned to play Madonna in new biopic’

Sydney Sweeney and Julia Garner have both auditioned to play Madonna in her upcoming biopic, US media reports.

The actors, who star in Euphoria and Ozark respectively, have been praised for their performances in the episodic dramas.

Madonna originally had hopes of Midsommar actor Florence Pugh portraying her in the film, telling PA in September: “She’s definitely up there on the list, if she’ll have me.”

Other people that have been rumoured to play various roles in the film include Julia Fox and Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Leon.

Auditions for the biopic began in February, with Madonna telling her Instagram followers that the process is a “surreal experience”.

According to Hollywood-focused newsletter The Ankler, Sweeney and Garner are now two of several names potentially in the running to play the pop superstar in the feature-length project about her life.

The outlet also claims that Barbie Ferreira, Sweeney’s Euphoria co-star, has tried out for the role.

Madonna is working on her biopic (AFP via Getty Images)

As well as co-writing the script with Juno screenwriter Diablo Cody, Madonna will also direct the feature.

Since the film’s conception, the singer has been open about the challenges that come with creating a project about herself.

In October 2021, she told singer Maluma in a Rolling Stone interview: “Writing my script is the most draining, challenging experience I’ve ever had.

“It’s kind of like psychotherapy in a way, because I have to remember every detail from my childhood till now,” she added.