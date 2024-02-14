Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney has revealed the on-set wardrobe malfunction that led to a pause in filming on the set of new movie Madame Web.

Sweeney stars as Julia Carpenter, one of three women protected by superhero Cassandra Web (Dakota Johnson), in the Marvel film released on Valentine’s Day.

However, a problem with her wig derailed filming in Boston, as Sweeney shared that the strawberry-blonde hairpiece led to her overheating and vomiting on one of the hottest days of the year.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan UK, the actor talked about the uncomfortable incident.

“I had a wig so it was a whole other process. You have to wrap the wig, then glue the wig down, then style the wig.

“And that wig was so hot we were filming in Boston in the middle of the summer,” she said.

“It was one of the hottest days and we were in the middle of filming and I go, ‘One second’, and I turn around and I just started throwing up and then I turn back and I go ‘we’re all good we can keep going’.

“I was overheating, my body was shutting down, but I was great. The wig added a lot of interesting elements.”

Sydney Sweeney admitted she had overheated due to the strawberry-blonde wig (Getty Images)

Adapted from characters in Marvel’s Spider-Man universe, Madame Web sees Dakota Johnson play a woman who begins having visions of the future.

She then uses her psychic abilities to protect three young women including Sweeney’s character Julia and two others including Mattie Franklin (Celeste O’Connor) and Anya Corazon (Isabela Merced).

As well as Johnson and Euphoria’s Sweeney, the film also stars The Serpent actor Tahar Rahim, as well as Parks and Recreation’s Adam Scott in a role rumoured to be Peter Parker’s “Uncle Ben”.

The film has been released to negative reviews with Johnson sharing that “drastic changes” were made to the script after she signed on. In a promotional tour for the movie, the star admitted to Entertainment Weekly that she’d thought of some parts of the script as “absolutely psychotic”.

Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney star in the new Marvel movie (© 2023 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved. **ALL IMAGES ARE PROPERTY OF SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT INC. FOR PROMOTIONAL USE ONLY. SALE, DUPLICATION OR TRANSFER OF THIS MATERIAL IS STRICTLY PROHIBITED.**)

She said: “I’ve never really done a movie where you are on a blue screen, and there’s fake explosions going off, and someone’s going, ‘Explosion!’ and you act like there’s an explosion.

“That to me was absolutely psychotic. I was like, ‘I don’t know if this is going to be good at all! I hope that I did an OK job!’”

Madame Web is released in UK cinemas today (14 February).