Sydney Sweeney reveals secret reaction after meeting Dakota Johnson on Madame Web set
Sweeney was taken aback when first seeing former ‘50 Shades of Grey’ star Johnson in person
Sydney Sweeney has revealed her initial reaction to working with Dakota Johnson on the set of a forthcoming film.
The actor, who plays Cassie Howard in HBO’s dark teen drama Euphoria, features alongside the Persuasion star in Madame Web.
Having been a fan of Johnson for many years, Sweeney admitted to feeling slightly anxious about working with someone she’d admired.
“I was a little nervous,” Sweeney noted during a red-carpet interview on Sunday (6 November).
“I have to say — I snuck 50 Shades of Grey in high school. My parents didn’t let me watch it and I watched it. So I’m a huge fan of her. She’s so hot.”
Continuing her conversation with Variety reporter Marc Malkin, Sweeney denied ever speaking with Johnson about her nerves while on set together. When asked if she’d revealed her intimidation to her co-star, she said: “No! But, Dakota, you’re hot and I loved working with you.”
Sweeney also claimed that the third season of Euphoria would resume production soon, after which she will begin shooting the adaptation of Barbarella.
Due to contractual obligations, Sweeney is unable to discuss in-depth information relating to her projects – something she finds quite challenging.
“I feel like my whole life is a secret,” she said. “It’s really hard.”
As of yet, details surrounding Sweeney’s role in Madame Web have been kept tightly under wraps.
However, Johnson will be playing the titular character, who is an ally of Spider-Man and exists in the Sony Spider-Man universe.
Also known as Cassandra Webb, Madame Web is described a clairvoyant whose psychic abilities allow her to see within the spider world.
Emma Roberts, Mike Epps, Adam Scott and Zosia Mamet are among other stars confirmed to be in the cast.
Madame Web is expected in cinemas in 2024.
