Sylvester Stallone suffers embarrassing career record after becoming Trump’s ‘envoy’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sylvester Stallone has suffered an embarrassing career record days after being named Trump’s “Hollywood ambassaor”.

Ahead of the president’s inauguration last week, he revealed that Rocky star Stallone, Jon Voight and Mel Gibson would be his “special envoys” tasked with making Hollywood “bigger, better and stronger than ever before”.

Things aren’t off to a good start for Stallone following the release of his new film Alarum.

The actor stars in the action-thriller about two married spies (Scott Eastwood and Willa Fitzgerald) who are suspected of going rogue.

At the time of writing on Monday (27 January), the film has a critical score of zero per cent on review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. This makes it Stallone’s lowest-rated film in his five-decade career.

For comparison, his lowest-rated film ahead of Alarum was 2014 comedy thriller Reach Me, which amassed four per cent, 2018 sequel Escape Plan 2: Hades (eight per cent) and the drama Backtrace (2018), which has nine per cent.

Alarum’s audience score isn’t much better; it has a paltry 20 per cent. However, there are two Stallone films considered even worse by the public, with Escape Plan sequels The Extractors (2019) and Hades sitting at 13 per cent and 14 per cent, respectively.

Sylvester Stallone’s new film has a rare zero per cent score ( Rotten Tomatoes )

If you’re wondering where the actor’s much-derided 1992 comedy Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot ranks, it has a 14 per cent critics score and a 23 per cent audience score.

Stallone emerged as a Trump supporter after the election, calling the next president “a mythical character” and his election win a feat that nobody else “in the world could have pulled off”.

He added: “When George Washington defended his country, he had no idea that he was going to change the world. Because without him, you can imagine what the world would look like. Guess what, we got the second George Washington.”

The position he’s been granted by Trump is not official in the eyes of the US government and it’s unclear exactly what he will be expected to do as a “special ambassador” alongside Voight and Gibson.