Sylvester Stallone has made his first public appearance since his wife of 25 years, Jennifer Flavin, filed for divorce.

Last Friday (19 August), Flavin filed a petition for "dissolution of marriage and other relief" from Stallone in Palm Beach County, Florida.

On Thursday (25 August), Stallone was seen making a surprise appearance at a screening in New York for Samaritan, his new superhero film for Prime Video.

The Rocky star wore a black pinstripe suit and black shirt for the event at the AMC Empire 25.

Reports of Stallone and Flavin’s divorce came days after Stallone covered up a tattoo of his wife with one of his late dog Butkus.

However, Stallone hit out at reports that he and his wife sought to end their relationship over a disagreement concerning his rottweiler, Dwight, and that a dispute over the dog provoked a series of other arguments that led to the divorce filing.

Stallone, 76, told TMZ that, while he and his wife were at odds over Dwight’s care, it did not trigger the break down of their marriage.

“We did not end the relationship on such a trivial argument,” he said.

“We just went in different directions. I have the highest respect for Jennifer. I will always love her. She’s an amazing woman. She’s the nicest human being I’ve ever met.”

In her divorce filing, Flavin, 54, accused Stallone of allegedly moving assets from marital funds.

“Upon information and belief, the Husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate,” the court documents state.

The couple share three daughters in their twenties.