Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Sylvester Stallone clarifies Creed 3 absence doesn’t mean he’s turning his back on franchise

Actor announced in June that he would not be reprising his iconic role as Rocky in the ninth installation of the franchise

Inga Parkel
Friday 11 November 2022 16:27
Comments
Creed III

Sylvester Stallone has cleared up any confusion regarding his absence from the forthcoming Creed III.

The 76-year-old Oscar-nominated actor announced in June that he would not be reprising his iconic role as Rocky Balboa in the Creed II sequel.

Earlier this week, he addressed the decision as a “regretful situation”, further explaining that the film “ was taken in a direction that is quite different than I would’ve taken it”.

Creed III will mark Michael B Jordan’s directorial debut as he takes over from previous Creed (2015) and Creed II (2018) directors Ryan Coogler and Steven Caple Jr.

However, despite creative differences, Stallone clarified to The Independent during an interview on Thursday 10 November that his withdrawal doesn’t speak to his future in the franchise.

Recommended

“What it was is Michael is telling a story, highly personal, but there’s no room for me. In other words, it’s about his [character Adonis Creed’s] family, about his dilemma, and about his journey that has nothing to do with boxing,” he said.

“I don’t want to give anything away, but it’s a whole different point of view than Rocky’s point of view.”

Sylvester Stallone in ‘Tulsa King’

(Frank Ockenfels/Paramount+)

Stallone continued: “And I kept looking for, ‘Where do I insert myself, here?’ I’d basically be walking around with a bucket, ‘Ready to spit, ready to spit?’

“And I just said there’s was nothing really there for me. Now, if there’s a four that comes out and there’s this camaraderie, say father and son-ness, which I thought that’s what it should be throughout,” he added.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

“Like I become the Mickey [portrayed by the late Burgess Meredith in the first three Rocky films] character, which I had become, then yeah.”

When asked once again to confirm that his absence didn’t mean he had opted out of future appearances, Stallone reassured: “Oh, no, no, no. I swear.

“He wrote a very airtight script. It would’ve been almost perfunctory. It would’ve been like an appendix that was unnecessary, it was just there. To say, Rocky’s in a movie, but he’s not really.”

He later recounted his real-life “Rocky moment”, admitting that’ he’s gotten into “many” fights back in the day.

Stallone will soon make his TV debut in Paramount+’s newest drama comedy series Tulsa King.

Recommended

He leads the series as mafia capo Dwight Manfredi, whose boss exiles him to Tulsa, Oklahoma after his recent release from 25 years in prison.

Tulsa King premieres on 13 November on Paramount+, with new episodes released weekly.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in