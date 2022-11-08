Jump to content

‘That won’t happen again’: Sylvester Stallone admits he ‘put work ahead of family’

The actor opened up about his home life

Kate Ng
Tuesday 08 November 2022 08:28
Sylvester Stallone lifts ‘fake’ weights in workout video

Sylvester Stallone has addressed reports that his marriage to Jennifer Flavin was over after she reportedly filed for divorce in August.

The Rocky star is set to star in his first reality show that will give viewers an insight into his life at home, which is scheduled to premiere on Paramount Plus.

Asked if the headlines about his and Flavin’s personal life would be part of the show, the 76-year-old told The Hollywood Reporter: “Of course it’s part of the show. It’s the John Lennon thing: ‘Life is what happens when you’re making other plans’.

“Hopefully, you’re involved with people who understand the foibles of life and the fragility of it and how rare a real good relationship is. Sometimes I put my work ahead of [my family] and that is a tragic mistake which won’t happen again.”

Stallone said that his “biggest regret” is not spending more time with his family, adding: “Everyone goes, ‘I wish I’d shown love more’ or ‘I wish I’d spent more time with the kids’. I’m riding that boat. That’s one of the reasons I wanted to do the reality show that I’ve been taking a lot of s*** for.”

“I thought it would be the ultimate home movie,” he continued. “This is a chance where I’m going to be with my kids under a work condition where they get to see me in action and I get to see them in action. What you will see is the real truth.”

Stallone and Flavin married in 1997 and share three daughters, Scarlet, 20, Sistine, 24, and Sophia, 25.

Flavin, 54, reportedly filed a petition “for dissolution of marriage and other relief” in Florida in August this year, days after her husband of 25 years covered up a tattoo of her portrait with one of his late dog, Butkus.

The tattoo of Flavin had previously held a spot on Stallone’s right bicep, but the Rambo star and his tattoo artist posted a photograph of the fresh cover-up on their social media before both deleted it from their accounts.

At the time, Stallone said in a statement to People: “I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues.

But just a month after Flavin began divorce proceedings, the couple appeared to reconcile and are now back together.

A representative for Stallone told Page Six: “They decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences. They are both extremely happy.”

Stallone also shared a photograph of himself holding hands with Flavin to confirm their reconciliation, with the caption: “Wonderful.”

No premiere date or title for Stallone’s reality show have been revealed, but he explained why he wanted his home life to be filmed.

