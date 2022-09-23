Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin are reportedly back together, one month after the former model filed for divorce from her husband of 25 years.

On Friday, Page Six reported that a representative for the 76-year-old actor said that he and Flavin have rekindled their relationship and were very “happy”.

“They decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences,” the representative said. “They are both extremely happy.”

The publication went on to claim that an order of abatement, which allowed Stallone and Flavin to put their divorce proceedings on hold, was filed this week. Flavin had petitioned to end her marriage after 25 years in August, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

Page Six also reported that the photo Sylvester posted to Instagram earlier this week of him and his wife holding hands was “his own way alluding to what was coming”, according to his representative.

Along with the image of him and his wife, Stallone’s post also included an old portrait of the couple with their three children, Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20.

He kept the caption short and sweet, writing: “Wonderful.”

According to the legal documents obtained by TMZ, the former model filed for a “dissolution of marriage and other relief” in Florida on 19 August. She also reportedly accused the Rocky star of allegedly moving assets from their marital estate.

“Upon information and belief, the Husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate,” the documents said.

In a statement to People at the time, Stallone responded to Flavin’s divorce filing, and said: “I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues.”

In May, Stallone and Flavin celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary, with the First Blood star sharing a tribute to his wife on Instagram.

“There is not enough words to describe what this incredibly selfless, dedicated, patient woman has meant to our lives and I only wish they could be another 25! Thank you sweetheart!” he wrote in the caption.

The Independent has contacted a representative for Stallone for comment.