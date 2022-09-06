Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sylvester Stallone reportedly wanted to change the tattoo of his estranged wife, Jennifer Flavin, to a picture of Wonder Woman.

Stallone had a tattoo of Flavin’s face inked on his right bicep since 2007.

According to the tattoo artist Mike DeVries – who recently covered up the body art with a tribute to Stallone’s late dog and Rocky costar Butkus – the Rocky star had plans to modify the tattoo for a long time.

“I already knew that he wanted to do something, because last year he emailed me, called me, and we discussed talking about making Jennifer Flavin into [Wonder Woman],” DeVries told People.

The recently covered-up tattoo led fans to believe that Stallone and Flavin’s decades-long marriage was on the rocks. However, Stallone’s rep told the Daily Mail that he “intended to refresh the tattoo image of his wife” but the results were “unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, unfixable”.

Flavin filed for divorce from Stallone last month after 25 years of marriage.

Flavin filed a petition “for dissolution of marriage and other relief” in Florida on 19 August, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

The former model also accused Stallone of allegedly moving assets from marital funds. “Upon information and belief, the Husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate,” the court documents stated.

(AP)

In a statement to People, Stallone responded to the news of his wife’s divorce filing, saying, “I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues.”

Stallone and Flavin tied the knot in 1997.

The couple share three daughters: Scarlet, 20, Sistine, 24, and Sophia, 25.

Flavin, who seems to have unfollowed Stallone on Instagram, recently posted a cryptic message alongside an image of her three daughters. “These girls are my priority, nothing else matters,” she captioned the Instagram post. “The 4 of us forever”.