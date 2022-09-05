Strictly stars Maisie Smith and Max George make their relationship Instagram official
“You’re my winner already,” George wrote in a post on Instagram
Maisie Smith nearly falls after backflip on Strictly
Maisie Smith and Max George have officially made their relationship Instagram official.
Over the weekend, the Strictly Come Dancing cast members confirmed rumours that they’re in a relationship on Instagram.
“You’re my winner already,” George wrote in a post on Instagram while referring to Smith, who reposted the photograph on her profile.
Smith also added George’s Instagram handle to her bio alongside a heart emoji.
The pair met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2020 when Smith was partnered up with Kevin Clifton and George was partnered up with Dianne Buswell.
They reportedly grew closer during the Strictly live tour at the beginning of 2022.
Smith wasn’t supposed to take part in this year’s tour but she stepped in at the last minute to replace AJ Odudu, who had to back out due to an injury.
This year’s Strictly Come Dancing competition is set to return to BBC One on 17 September, with celebrities, Fleur East, Kaye Adams, Kym Marsh, and Helen Skleton, confirmed to be taking part.
To find out which celebrities have had romances with their Strictly partners in the past years, click here.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies