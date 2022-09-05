Hillary Clinton reveals what led to her only wearing pantsuits instead of skirts
‘I just couldn’t deal with it, so I started wearing pants,’ former presidential candidate said
Hillary Clinton: Trump 2024 bid could end US democracy
Hillary Clinton has revealed why she started wearing pantsuits instead of skirts following a 1995 Brazil state visit.
The former presidential candidate revealed that she wore a cream skirt suit during her visit to Brazil when photographers shot her from below.
“I was sitting on a couch, and the press was let in,” she told CBS Sunday Morning’s Norah O’Donnell. “There were a bunch of them shooting up.”
According to reports, some photos from that trip, in which her underwear was allegedly visible, were later used in ads for a Brazilian lingerie brand.
“All of a sudden the White House gets alerted to these billboards that show me sitting down – I thought my legs were together – but the way it’s shot, it’s sort of suggestive,” Clinton said. “And then I also began to have the experience of having photographers all the time.
“I’d be on a stage, I’d be climbing stairs – and they’d be below me. I just couldn’t deal with it, so I started wearing pants.”
Last month, Clinton rallied for Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin by sharing a photo of herself dancing at a party in Cartagena during her tenure as US secretary of state.
“As Ann Richards said, ‘Ginger Rogers did everything that Fred Astaire did. She just did it backwards and in high heels.’ Here’s me in Cartagena while I was there for a meeting as Secretary of State. Keep dancing, @marinsanna,” Clinton tweeted, highlighting criticism faced by Marin that’s been widely regarded as misogynistic.
The photo showed the former US presidential candidate and senior Democrat leader dancing in a soiree at a Colombian nightclub with her hands in the air at an event from a decade ago.
The photo had made headlines at the time as Clinton was seen drinking beer and dancing the rumba on a series of Cuban tunes.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies