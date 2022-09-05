Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hillary Clinton has revealed why she started wearing pantsuits instead of skirts following a 1995 Brazil state visit.

The former presidential candidate revealed that she wore a cream skirt suit during her visit to Brazil when photographers shot her from below.

“I was sitting on a couch, and the press was let in,” she told CBS Sunday Morning’s Norah O’Donnell. “There were a bunch of them shooting up.”

According to reports, some photos from that trip, in which her underwear was allegedly visible, were later used in ads for a Brazilian lingerie brand.

“All of a sudden the White House gets alerted to these billboards that show me sitting down – I thought my legs were together – but the way it’s shot, it’s sort of suggestive,” Clinton said. “And then I also began to have the experience of having photographers all the time.

“I’d be on a stage, I’d be climbing stairs – and they’d be below me. I just couldn’t deal with it, so I started wearing pants.”

Last month, Clinton rallied for Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin by sharing a photo of herself dancing at a party in Cartagena during her tenure as US secretary of state.

“As Ann Richards said, ‘Ginger Rogers did everything that Fred Astaire did. She just did it backwards and in high heels.’ Here’s me in Cartagena while I was there for a meeting as Secretary of State. Keep dancing, @marinsanna,” Clinton tweeted, highlighting criticism faced by Marin that’s been widely regarded as misogynistic.

The photo showed the former US presidential candidate and senior Democrat leader dancing in a soiree at a Colombian nightclub with her hands in the air at an event from a decade ago.

(Apple+)

The photo had made headlines at the time as Clinton was seen drinking beer and dancing the rumba on a series of Cuban tunes.