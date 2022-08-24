Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chelsea Clinton has revealed that she “removed” Kanye West’s music from her playlist, due to his treatment towards ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

The 42-year-old, who completed her first marathon last year, discussed her running music playlist during a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, in honour of the upcoming release of her and mother Hillary Clinton’s Apple TV + series, Gutsy. When asked about the one person she doesn’t have on her playlist, Clinton named the 45-year-old rapper (formally known as Ye) and explained that the way in which he has “treated” Kardahsian and spoken about women in general is “unconscionable”.

“I’ve had to let go of Kanye, because it’s just, I can’t,” she said. “Just the way that he has treated Kim Kardashian, the way that he has talked about women is unconscionable to me. That was some of my favourite running music. And I have removed it from my music library.”

Kardashian filed for divorce from the musician in February 2021 and was ruled legally single over a year later. The former couple share four children: Noth, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two.

Throughout the last year, their divorce has continued to make headlines, as West has made many online claims about his ex and their relationship as co-parents. During the first season of The Kardashians, the KKW Beauty founder also revealed how West walked out of her Saturday Night Live hosting gig in October 2021. West has also made multiple online attacks towards Kardashian’s now ex-boyfriend, Pete Davidson, who recently split from the Skims founder after nine months of dating.

Elsewhere in the EW interview, Clinton went on to praise Kardashian, who will be a featured guest on Gutsy, in which the runner and the former First Lady speak to pioneering women about what it takes to be a courageous woman.

Along with admiring Kardashian’s “commitment to criminal justice reform” and dedication to law school, the global health advocate also applauded the reality star for “how thoughtful” she is about her “role as a celebrity”.

“I knew that she was doggedly committed to these issues, and to individual incarcerated people’s efforts to lessen their sentences or fully commute their sentences,” she said. “But to hear her talk about how this is such a significant part of her identity, of how she thinks about her role as a celebrity, of how thoughtful she is about where her celebrity can help and where it may be harmful.”

“I just was really impressed by how not only important this is to her, but how important this is to her definition of who she is,” Clinton added.