Pete Davidson’s and Kim Kardashian’s split: Kanye West ‘mourns’ estranged wife’s ex

Kanye West shared a cynical image on his Instagram reading “Skete Davidson dead at age 28” following his ex-wife Kim Kardashian split up with Pete Davidson.

The rapper, who goes by the name Ye, posted a photoshopped New York Times front page on his social media account on 8 August as a pointed message to the Saturday Night Live (SNL) star.

Davidson and Kardashian reportedly ended their 9-months romance in August due to demanding work schedules.

The pair first met when Kim hosted SNL in October 2021, sharing an on-screen kiss as part of the show.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here