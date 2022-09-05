Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

John Legend has opened up about his wife Chrissy Teigen’s 2020 miscarriage.

The 43-year-old singer said that even though he and his wife are “broken in some way,” the miscarriage “made [them] stronger”.

In a recent New Yorker profile, Legend, who is expecting another child with Teigen, candidly spoke about what they went through after losing their baby Jack two years ago.

“It made us stronger, going through this together, even though we were broken in some way by it because we had to hold each other together and support each other through it,” he said. “It’s a way of forging you.”

In October 2020, Teigen announced that she suffered a pregnancy loss.

The model and TV presenter was taken to hospital after experiencing excessive bleeding during her pregnancy but had reassured fans she and the baby were healthy.

However, a few days later, Teigen shared the news she suffered the loss of their third child, writing in a statement on social media: “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before.”

Legend said that he was hesitant to talk about his personal life so publicly. However, he realised how important it was for his wife to do so in order to break the taboo surrounding miscarriages.

“Not only was it the honest thing to do,” Legend said, adding: “What it did was open up more of a conversation among people who were afraid to share that kind of detail, who felt ashamed if they lost a pregnancy.”

Speaking of Teigen’s current pregnancy, Legend said: “I’m not anticipating filling the hole that we felt when we lost Jack.

“I just feel it’ll be a new person in our lives to love and to make our lives more joyful,” he added. “We’ll still always carry some of that grief from Jack, but we’ll just keep living and loving and finding joy in life.”

Teigen and Legend have been married for almost nine years and have two children, Luna and Miles.