The Sandman star Richard Fleeshman is engaged to Celinde Schoenmaker
‘Went to Africa with my girl. I’ll be heading home with a Fiancée,’ actor wrote
The Sandman star Richard Fleeshman is engaged to Dutch actor Celinde Schoenmaker.
The 33-year-old English actor – who stars as Ken in the hit show – announced the news on Instagram over the weekend.
“Went to Africa with my girl. I’ll be heading home with a Fiancée,” he wrote alongside a photo featuring a silhouette of the pair. “Couldn’t be happier.”
Fleeshman reportedly popped the question during a romantic Africa safari getaway after four years of dating.
Schoenmaker also shared the news on her account, writing: “WOW! Thank you for all your wonderful messages! Really feeling all the love, we’re having the time of our lives.
“Big love to you all from me and my FIANCÉ! Wooohooooooooooooow!!!”
Many friends and family including Tilly Keeper, Nikki Sanderson, Giovanna Fletcher, Lucy Mecklenburgh, and Candice Stowe left congratulatory messages on Fleeshman’s post.
Fleeshman began his television career as a 12-year-old, playing Craig Harris for four years in Coronation Street before going on to become an established TV, West End, and Broadway performer.
Schoenmaker is known for appearing as Renate Blauel in Rocketman, Fantine in the West End production of the musical Les Misérables, and Christine Daae in the West End production of The Phantom of the Opera during their 30th anniversary.
