Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made their first official red carpet debut as a married couple at the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show.

Along with a handful of A-listers, Lopez and Affleck watched over 100 models walk the runway at the event, which took place at the Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, California, on Thursday.

For the occasion, the Marry Me star paired her black dress, which had white stripes and plunging neckline, with a wide-brimmed hat. She completed the look with silver necklaces and a black purse. Lopez also matched with her husband, who wore an all-black suit and tie.

Throughout the night, they posted from multiple photos, including one where they posed while holding hands and another where Affleck had his arm around his wife’s waist.

This marks the couple’s first red carpet appearance since their intimate yet lavish wedding ceremony in Georgia in August, one month after their surprise nuptials in Las Vegas.

Their wedding celebrations spanned over the course of three days, with the 53-year-old singer wearing three different dresses, including one by Ralph Lauren.

Following her wedding, Lopez shared details about the special day to fans through her newsletter, On The JLo. In the letter, she expressed how “right” her marriage to Affleck felt and that it came at the “perfect” time for her. The pair previously dated in 2002 and got engaged that same year, before breaking up in 2004. They rekindled their romance in May 2021.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on the red carpet at the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show (Getty Images)

“Nothing ever felt more right to me, and I knew we were finally ‘settling down’ in a way you can only do when you understand loss and joy and you are battle tested enough to never take the important things for granted or let the silly insignificant nuisances of the day get in the way of embracing every precious moment,” she wrote.

“We find ourselves in that long-desired time of life: having gratitude for all that life has shown us, even its trials and tribulations,” she added. “That night really was heaven.”

Along with the Good Will Hunting star and the Hustlers star, many famous faces sat in the audience at the fashion show on Thursday, including Ashton Kutcher and wife Mila Kunis, Sylvester Stallone, John Legend, Diane Keaton, Jessica Chastain, Laura Dern, Chris Pine and James Marsden.