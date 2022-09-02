Ben Affleck quoted his own movie during wedding speech to Jennifer Lopez

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Ben Affleck quoted a line from his own film,Live By Night, when making a speech during his wedding with Jennifer Lopez.

In her On the JLo newsletter, Lopez, 53, shared details and photos from the ceremony, which took place in Georgia last month, including the revelation that Affleck, 50, quoted one of his own movies on the day.

“’This is heaven. Right here. We’re in it now,’” wrote Lopez. “That is one of my favourite lines that Ben wrote from a movie he directed called Live By Night.

“He also said it the night of our wedding reception in his speech, and I thought... how perfect.”

The 2016 crime drama – which Affleck wrote, directed, produced, and starred in – is based on Dennis Lehane’s 2012 novel about a notorious gangster.

In it, Affleck starred as Joe Coughlin, the Irish-American World War I veteran and son of a police captain who enters the criminal world. The line the actor quoted at the wedding was uttered by Coughlin in the film.

Elsewhere in the newsletter, Lopez wrote that her marriage to Affleck “finally” felt like “settling down”.

The couple, who first tied the knot in Las Vegas in July, also had a second ceremony in August with friends and family at their 87-acre Georgia estate.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in February 2022 (Getty Images)

Lopez and Affleck first began dating in 2002, before separating in 2004.

The couple finally reunited in spring 2021.

Lopez has been married three times before to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony, while Affleck was previously wed to actor Jennifer Garner.