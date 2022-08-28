Jennifer Lopez says leaked Ben Affleck wedding video was ‘stolen without consent’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jennifer Lopez has appeared to respond after a video of a “private moment” from her wedding to Ben Affleck was leaked online.

The couple hosted an intimate yet lavish ceremony at Affleck’s 87-acre property on Hampton Island in Georgia last weekend, just over a month after their surprise wedding in Las Vegas.

The wedding celebrations spanned three days, with Lopez donning three different dresses from Ralph Lauren, each with a backless design.

Ahead of the extravaganza, security checkpoints were set up on the roads leading up to the home and attendees were asked to “have ID ready” upon arrival.

Despite the checks – and that guests were reportedly asked to sign non-disclosure agreements – a video of the evening appears to have been leaked by one of the attendees.

The footage, published by TMZ, shows Affleck sitting in a chair while Lopez serenades him with a song including the lyrics: “Can’t get enough of you.”

The video was also shared by an Instagram fan page, but quickly taken down after Lopez left a comment stating that the moment was filmed “without permission”.

While Lopez’s comment is no longer available to view, since the video was deleted, the fan account shared a screenshot of it with followers.

“And whoever did it took advantage of our private moment,” Lopez wrote.

“I don’t know where you all are getting it from because we had NDAs and asked everyone not to share anything from our wedding.

“That is our choice to share. Anything I put out private is OnTheJLO and it’s to share with my fans. Which I will do when I am ready to.

“This was stolen without our consent and sold for money. Thank you for caring, I love you guys.”

Lopez and Affleck first dated in 2002 and got engaged that same year. However, they called time on their engagement in 2004 and both went on to marry other people.

They rekindled their romance in May 2021, and announced they were engaged for a second time in April this year.