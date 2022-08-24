All three of Jennifer Lopez’s wedding dresses shared one unusual detail

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jennifer Lopez has shared behind the scenes pictures of her three Ralph Lauren wedding dresses – and they all have one thing in common.

Lopez married Ben Affleck for a second time on Saturday (20 August) after the pair initially held their legal marriage ceremony in Las Vegas in July.

The second ceremony was a lavish affair, which saw the pair tie the knot at an estate in Georgia in the US and where Lopez wore not one but three gowns.

Taking to her On the JLo newsletter, Lopez shared an image of herself wearing her first dress, alongside snippets of herself in the other two dresses as well as the Ralph Lauren sketches for the gowns.

“The dresses were dreamy... thank you Ralph Lauren,” Lopez wrote alongside a white love heart emoji.

While each of the dresses were white and floor length, they also shared an unusual detail among them – they were all backless.

Lopez’s first dress was a high neck, figure-hugging gown with a ruffled train and capped flutter sleeves.

(OntheJLo.com)

She completed this look with a cathedral-length veil and a sleek updo.

Her second look was a halterneck dress with a large slit down the front and a low back, accentuated with a hooded shoulder length sheer veil.

(OntheJLo.com)

Lopez’s third and final dress was a Twenties-style backless gown, with a plunging neckline, beaded bodice and shoulders.

(OntheJLo.com)

“I will be sharing a few more pics and delicious details on our big day coming very soon On The JLo…” Lopez wrote at the end of her newsletter.

Lopez and Affleck rekindled their relationship last year after they were initially engaged in 2002 but called off the engagement in 2004.

They each married other people and had children before getting engaged for a second time in April this year.