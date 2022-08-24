Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

All three of Jennifer Lopez’s wedding dresses shared one unusual detail

JLo has shared a behind the scenes look at her Ralph Lauren wedding dresses

Laura Hampson
Wednesday 24 August 2022 08:29
Comments
Jennifer Lopez shows her wedding dress ahead of marriage to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has shared behind the scenes pictures of her three Ralph Lauren wedding dresses – and they all have one thing in common.

Lopez married Ben Affleck for a second time on Saturday (20 August) after the pair initially held their legal marriage ceremony in Las Vegas in July.

The second ceremony was a lavish affair, which saw the pair tie the knot at an estate in Georgia in the US and where Lopez wore not one but three gowns.

Taking to her On the JLo newsletter, Lopez shared an image of herself wearing her first dress, alongside snippets of herself in the other two dresses as well as the Ralph Lauren sketches for the gowns.

“The dresses were dreamy... thank you Ralph Lauren,” Lopez wrote alongside a white love heart emoji.

Recommended

While each of the dresses were white and floor length, they also shared an unusual detail among them – they were all backless.

Lopez’s first dress was a high neck, figure-hugging gown with a ruffled train and capped flutter sleeves.

(OntheJLo.com)

She completed this look with a cathedral-length veil and a sleek updo.

Her second look was a halterneck dress with a large slit down the front and a low back, accentuated with a hooded shoulder length sheer veil.

(OntheJLo.com)

Lopez’s third and final dress was a Twenties-style backless gown, with a plunging neckline, beaded bodice and shoulders.

(OntheJLo.com)

“I will be sharing a few more pics and delicious details on our big day coming very soon On The JLo…” Lopez wrote at the end of her newsletter.

Recommended

Lopez and Affleck rekindled their relationship last year after they were initially engaged in 2002 but called off the engagement in 2004.

They each married other people and had children before getting engaged for a second time in April this year.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in