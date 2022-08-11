Ben Affleck lists Los Angeles home for $30 million

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ben Affleck has officially put his house in Los Angeles on the market with an asking price of almost $30m, one month after tying the knot with Jennifer Lopez.

According to TMZ, the 49-year-old actor listed his property on Tuesday, which he bought back in 2018 for $19m. It is currently on the market for $29.995m. The house has seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, along with a massive pool and spa.

Los Angeles-based real estate agent Zac Mostame has since shared the listing on social media, where he described the mansion’s different amenities, some of which include a family room with a fireplace and formal dining room.

“The magnificent primary suite features a fireplace, a spa-like bathroom, an exquisite walk-in closet and a balcony,” the caption of his Instagram post reads. “Additionally, find a wellness room, upstairs lounge, laundry room, theatre, rec room with a full bar, a walk-in wine cellar and a gym. Your private haven awaits.”

Other features included a covered patio, an outdoor kitchen, an expansive lawn, and a guesthouse.

The 13,500-square-foot property is also a gated space and located in Pacific Palisades, California, “next to the prestigious Riviera Country Club”.

In 2018, Affleck bought the home to be near his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, who he shares three children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with. Lopez shares 14-year-old twins, Emme and Maximillian, with ex-husband Marc Athony.

On Wednesday, TMZ reported that the couple will be moving into Lopez’s Bel-Air house, which she has owned since 2016.

However, before making the move, Lopez and Affleck plan on doing a “massive remodel,” which means they won’t be able to live there for “possibly a year or even more”.

During this time, the outlet said the couple will continue renting James Packer’s huge $60m home in Beverly Hills, which they’ve been doing since June.

Lopez and Affleck’s moving plans come almost a month after they tied the knot during an intimate wedding ceremony in Las Vegas.

In her newsletter “On The JLo,” the Marry Me star shared details about her nuptials at The Little White Wedding Chapel, which took place right before midnight.

“So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives,” she wrote. “They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle. But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined.”