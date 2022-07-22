Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoy romantic stroll on Paris honeymoon

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted strolling hand in hand in Paris on their honeymoon on Friday (22 July).

The couple were spotted holding hands and enjoying a walk in the Marais area of Paris where they were looking around the vintage clothing stalls, according to one bystander.

J Lo and Affleck announced they had got married in Las Vegas on July 16, before travelling to Europe for their honeymoon

“They looked happy. They were smiling and just looking around - they looked just like any other tourists,” one bystander said.

