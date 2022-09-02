Jennifer Lopez says marrying Ben Affleck ‘finally felt like settling down’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jennifer Lopez has revealed that her marriage to Ben Affleck “finally” felt like “settling down”.

The couple, who first tied the knot in Las Vegas in July two decades after they got engaged for the first time, also had a second ceremony in August with friends and family at their 87-acre Georgia estate.

New details about their special days are still emerging, with Lopez releasing information to fans through her On The J-Lo newsletter.

The 53-year-old singer said she and 50-year-old Affleck joked about getting married “at our age” the night before their August wedding.

She said: “Ben and I laughed the night before about getting married again at our age.

“We had both been married before and we aren’t exactly kids any more but somehow now seemed like the only age that made sense.”

The “I’m Real” star cited the Austrian poet and novelist Rainer Marie Rilke, saying he wrote that “one has to be ready for love”.

She added that while “everyone’s story is different”, her marriage to Affleck was “perfect timing”.

“Nothing ever felt more right to me, and I knew we were finally ‘settling down’ in a way you can only do when you understand loss and joy and you are battle tested enough to never take the important things for granted or let the silly insignificant nuisances of the day get in the way of embracing every precious moment,” she said.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck during their Las Vegas wedding (On the JLo)

“We find ourselves in that long-desired time of life: having gratitude for all that life has shown us, even its trials and tribulations. That night really was heaven…”

It wasn’t all smooth sailing, however. Lopez revealed that in the week leading up to their August nuptials, it had rained every day, there had been thunder and lightning and “all of us caught a stomach bug”.

Despite this, she added: “The truth is, I never had one doubt. All week I felt the calm and easy certainty that we were in God’s hands…”

Lopez and Affleck first began dating in 2002, before separating in 2004.

The couple finally reunited in spring 2021.

Lopez has been married three times before to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony, while Affleck was previously wed to actor Jennifer Garner.