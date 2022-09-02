Jump to content
Jennifer Lopez has been spotted in another Reformation midi dress – and it’s still in stock

The blush gingham frock is a soon-to-be autumn staple

Daisy Lester
Friday 02 September 2022 11:13
<p>The £248 piece is still available in all sizes </p>

The £248 piece is still available in all sizes

(@Jlo/The Independent)

After rekindling their Noughties love last spring, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck – or ‘Bennifer’ – got hitched not once but twice this summer. Besides from their rom-com-worthy romance (they went to Paris for their honeymoon, of course), JLo’s aspirational wardrobe has been a main talking point.

From laid-back £40 Tkees flip flops and Barbie-pink Quay sunglasses to the floaty Reformation dresses she opted for while strolling arm-in-arm through the ‘city of love’, the JLo effect has meant these items sold out almost instantly.

Now, in an Instagram post announcing the latest tell-all wedding edition of her OntheJLo newsletter, the singer and actor has showcased yet another midi frock from the sustainable label Reformation.

Since launching in 2009, the American brand has won a loyal following among A-listers and fashion heads alike, thanks to its feminine and flattering designs. With its timeless dress styles, occasion-wear staples and trend-led tops all sitting at a mid-range price point, Reformation is also one of the more-affordable celebrity-approved labels.

The singer’s latest look – a wafty blush-hued gingham midi – has gone straight to the top of our wish lists, and, better still, it’s currently in stock in all sizes. Whether you’re after a wedding-guest dress or have a September holiday on the cards, here’s where to buy the Reformation dress for your own wardrobe.

Reformation tagliatelle linen dress: £248, Thereformation.com 

(Reformation )

This isn’t the first time JLo has worn Reformation’s tagliatelle linen dress, having already stepped out in the Mildred colourway during her sojourn in Paris (it almost immediately sold out in all sizes). Now, the singer has opted for the blush check finish – which is just as dreamy and still available in sizes 4-16.

Awarding the piece its flattering silhouette, a corset-style bodice nips in the dress at the waist, while a scalloped lace neckline adds delicate detailing. There’s the practical addition of a smocked back bodice that allows for a little stretch, offering comfort and support all in one. The structured body flows down into a floaty A-line skirt, with the midi-length hemline being perfect for the transitional months.

Whether teamed with chunky Prada-inspired loafers for a preppy daytime look or heeled mules for occasion-wear, the versatile piece can be dressed up or down.

Owing to the JLo effect, we predict the tagliatelle dress will sell out too – so grab one while all sizes remain.

Buy now

Looking for more JLo inspiration? These are the two other Reformation midis she wore this summer

