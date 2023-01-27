Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sylvia Syms, best known for her leading role in Ice Cold in Alex, has died aged 89.

The British actor “died peacefully” early on Friday (27 January) morning at Denville Hall, a London care home for those in the entertainment industry, her children shared in a statement.

“Our mother, Sylvia, died peacefully this morning. She has lived an amazing life and gave us joy and laughter right up to the end,” Beatie and Ben Edney, said.

“Just yesterday we were reminiscing together about all our adventures. She will be so very missed,” they added.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to thank everyone at Denville Hall for the truly excellent care they have taken of our Mum over the past year.”

Syms was born on 6 January 1934, in Woolwich, London, to Daisy and Edwin Syms. Raised in Well Hall, Elthan, she attended London’s The Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts.

Her first on-screen credit was on an episode of the 1955 series Terminus. She went on to star in well over 100 films and TV shows, her most well-known being the war-drama Ice Cold in Alex (1958) and crime-thriller Victim (1961).

Sylvia Syms (Getty Images)

A year after she broke into film and television, Syms married Alan Edney in 1956. Before they divorced in 1989, Syms and Edney welcomed their two children, daughter Beatie and adopted son Ben, both of whom are also actors.

Beatie, now 60, is primarily a TV actor, who’s appeared in drama series Poldark and The Coroner. However, in her earlier career, she appeared in Western film The Desperados (1969) and 1974 drama Brief Encounter, both alongside her brother.

This is a developing story