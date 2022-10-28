Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Taylor Swift jokes about ‘nightmare’ screen test with Eddie Redmayne for Les Misérables

‘They made me look like death… when I met Eddie, I didn’t open my mouth to speak,’ said singer

Ellie Harrison
Friday 28 October 2022 09:47
Comments
Taylor Swift makes surprise appearance at Bon Iver show to perform 'Exile'

Taylor Swift has reflected on a screen test she did with Eddie Redmayne for the 2012 film Les Misérables.

The singer was almost cast in the movie as Éponine, but the role eventually went to British star Samantha Barks instead.

In the new episode of The Graham Norton Show, which will air on BBC One tonight (28 October), Taylor recalled the screen test she did with Redmayne, who played Marius.

“Basically I was up for two roles – I had the look of Cosette and the range vocally of Éponine, so it was established I was there for a good time but not for a long time, I wasn’t going to get the role,” she said.

“But, they asked if I would like to go to London to do a screen test with Eddie, who is one of my favourite actors, and I thought ‘This isn’t an experience I am going to get again in my life,’ so I said yes.”

Recommended

She continued: “When I got there they put me in full 19th century street urchin costume and told me they were going to paint my teeth brown and I was like, ‘You are going to do that after I meet Eddie Redmayne right?’

“But no, they made me look like death and it became a nightmare. When I met Eddie I didn’t open my mouth to speak.”

Bono, Swift and Redmayne on ‘The Graham Norton Show’

(PA)

Redmayne, who is also on tonight’s show alongside U2’s Bono and football star Alex Scott, had his own reasons to be self-conscious about the screen test.

“I thought we would just be singing off each other – I didn’t know we would be in each other’s arms,” he told Norton.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

“My overriding memory of it is that I had had pizza and garlic dough balls beforehand and all I could think about was my garlic breath while Taylor was dying in my arms and I was trying to show emotion.”

While director Tom Hooper didn’t cast Swift in Les Mis, thanks to the screen test, he ended up casting the singer in Cats.

Recommended

Swift’s latest album, Midnights, came out last week. Read The Independent’s five-star review here.

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One on Friday 28 October at 10:40pm.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in