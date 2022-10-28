Taylor Swift jokes about ‘nightmare’ screen test with Eddie Redmayne for Les Misérables
‘They made me look like death… when I met Eddie, I didn’t open my mouth to speak,’ said singer
Taylor Swift has reflected on a screen test she did with Eddie Redmayne for the 2012 film Les Misérables.
The singer was almost cast in the movie as Éponine, but the role eventually went to British star Samantha Barks instead.
In the new episode of The Graham Norton Show, which will air on BBC One tonight (28 October), Taylor recalled the screen test she did with Redmayne, who played Marius.
“Basically I was up for two roles – I had the look of Cosette and the range vocally of Éponine, so it was established I was there for a good time but not for a long time, I wasn’t going to get the role,” she said.
“But, they asked if I would like to go to London to do a screen test with Eddie, who is one of my favourite actors, and I thought ‘This isn’t an experience I am going to get again in my life,’ so I said yes.”
She continued: “When I got there they put me in full 19th century street urchin costume and told me they were going to paint my teeth brown and I was like, ‘You are going to do that after I meet Eddie Redmayne right?’
“But no, they made me look like death and it became a nightmare. When I met Eddie I didn’t open my mouth to speak.”
Redmayne, who is also on tonight’s show alongside U2’s Bono and football star Alex Scott, had his own reasons to be self-conscious about the screen test.
“I thought we would just be singing off each other – I didn’t know we would be in each other’s arms,” he told Norton.
Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trialSign up
“My overriding memory of it is that I had had pizza and garlic dough balls beforehand and all I could think about was my garlic breath while Taylor was dying in my arms and I was trying to show emotion.”
While director Tom Hooper didn’t cast Swift in Les Mis, thanks to the screen test, he ended up casting the singer in Cats.
Swift’s latest album, Midnights, came out last week. Read The Independent’s five-star review here.
The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One on Friday 28 October at 10:40pm.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies