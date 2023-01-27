Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former Teen Wolf star Arden Cho has reassured her fans following the revival movie’s release.

Cho decided to step away from the film after it was reported she had been offered half the per-episode salary of her 12 returning co-stars.

Paramount Plus, which has released the film, was accused of “disrespecting” Cho following the reports, and now it’s been released, some fans expressed worry for Cho, believing her to be upset about the matter.

In reply to a fan who said it was “probably a bit of a rough time for her”, Cho, without referencing the film specifically, stated: “Don’t worry babies. Thanks for your support. Looking forward to better in 2023!

“Don’t be scared to walk away or turn down an opportunity if you know it’s not fair and it won’t make you happy! You deserve better. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise! Love you all, no regrets!”

Also not joining Cho in the film are original stars Dylan O’Brien and Tyler Hoechlin.

In the popular teen series, Cho played Kira Yukimura, who was first introduced as a recurring character in season three. Kira became a show regular in the following season.

Cho’s character was written out of the sixth and final season of Teen Wolf, which premiered in November 2016.

Arden Cho responding to a ‘Teen Wolf’ fan on Twitter (Twitter)

When she announced her departure from the show in a YouTube video, Cho said: “I loved my experience on Teen Wolf. I love the cast and crew. It’s been an amazing almost three and a half years.

“But unfortunately it looks like we are wrapped up with Kira’s storyline and she won’t be coming back for season six.”