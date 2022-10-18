Terrifier 2 director hits out as claims film is making people ‘pass out’ are called ‘marketing ploy’
New horror is being called one of the most violent films of all time
The director of a new horror film said to be making people “pass out” has hit out at claims that these reports are a “marketing ploy”.
Damien Leone brought his murderous character Art the Clown back in new film Terrifier 2, a “depraved” slasher that’s being called one of the most violent films ever made.
The film received a small release in the US earlier this month, but word-of-mouth has led to more screenings being announced across the country.
Since 4 October, social media has been filled with posts from people who claim to have either passed out or vomited due to the film’s gory content. Bloody Disgusting called it “the kind of horror movie that just doesn’t really exist anymore”.
Naturally, a contingent of people have been wary of these reports, with some suggesting that they have been planted by the film’s producers in an attempt to make it more successful.
However, Leone has denied these claims, writing on Twitter: “To everyone saying that reports of people fainting and puking during screenings of Terrifier 2 is a marketing ploy, I swear on the success of the film it is NOT. These reports are 100 per cent legit.”
He added: “I wish we were smart enough to think of that! But then again we didn’t need to.”
The tweet was filled with responses from people saying that they had witnessed people passing out with their own eyes.
Terrifier 2 premiered at Frightfest in August, and will be out on Digital, DVD and Blu-ray in the UK on 24 October. It is a sequel to the 2016 film Terrifier.
