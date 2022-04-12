HBO Max has announced that Robert Pattinson-led blockbuster The Batman will be available for streaming on 18 April.

Pattinson’s debut Batman movie was released in theatres across the world last month, cumulatively earning £565.1m ($735m) in ticket sales.

The Batman also received positive reviews from critics ahead of its release, with Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz’s performances singled out for praise.

In Matt Reeves’ reimagining of the popular superhero, Pattinson’s Caped Crusader follows clues left behind by a sadistic killer.

“The Batman is a very good Batman film. To think of it as anything more only leads to delusion or disappointment,” wrote The Independent’s critic Clarisse Loughrey.

Announcing The Batman’s release on HBO Max, the streaming service wrote from its official Twitter account: “Vengeance is coming.”

Last month, the film’s on-demand release date was erroneously posted as 19 April on the HBO website, following a technical glitch, Deadline reported.

According to the publication’s report on Monday, all Warner Bros. theatrical releases typically become available on streaming services 45 days after their theatrical release.

Despite largely positive reviews, some critics felt the film could have been shorter, as The Batman’s runtime clocks in at just over the film’s three hours.

“The Batman didn’t need nearly three hours to tell what is, at heart, the relatively simple story of its hero’s moral awakening,” The Independent’s review commented, while The Guardian called the film “overlong”.

You can read The Independent’s four-star review here.