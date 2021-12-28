Fans are “hyped” about the latest trailer for Robert Pattinson’s debut Batman film.

Released on Monday (27 December), the new trailer for The Batman features more footage of Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman and Paul Dano as The Riddler.

“The Bat and the Cat” trailer teases an alliance between the Dark Knight and Catwoman, as The Riddler plots to destroy Gotham City, while exacting revenge on Bruce Wayne/Batman over family secrets.

The Batman also stars Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Jim Gordon, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, and Andy Serkis as the Wayne family’s trusted butler Alfred Pennyworth. It is directed by Matt Reeves.

Following the release of the third “visually stunning” trailer for The Batman, social media users praised the chemistry between Pattinson and Kravitz, as well as Dano’s casting as The Riddler.

“Rob Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz are the perfect Batman & Catwoman. The chemistry is beautiful,” said Twitter user Trisha Takanawa.

Another user Jesabel tweeted: “I literally cannot even tell who I am more attracted to at this point. So much sexual chemistry between Robert Pattinson’s Batman & Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman.“

Comparing Dano’s performance as The Riddler to Heath Ledger’s Joker in The Dark Knight, user Nick Zednik wrote: “The way he [Ledger] mentally tormented Batman in The Dark Knight was unfathomable and I’ve never seen a character be pushed that way since. I think Paul Dano’s Riddler is going to be the guy that does it again in The Batman.”

Some social media users pointed out that the nearly three-minute-long trailer gives too much away about the film’s plot, while others said the newest trailer had them “lowkey stoked” to watch The Batman.

Still others rallied for “no more Batman trailers” since fans have been excited to watch Reeves’ The Batman since the film’s first teaser was released over a year ago.

The film has faced several delays since then due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Production on The Batman wrapped up earlier this year and the film is set to release in theatres worldwide on 4 March 2022.