The Flash director confirms exciting cameo rumour set to stun DC fans

The Flash director Andy Muschietti has confirmed a popular rumour that has been swirling around the DC fandom for the past few weeks.

In April, word spread that the highly anticipated superhero movie, starring the controversial Ezra Miller, would not only welcome back DC legend Michael Keaton as Batman but another big name would be making a cameo as well.

Ahead of the film’s cinema debut on 16 June, Muschietti has given fans a full-circle moment with his announcement that Nicolas Cage will finally don the Superman cape.

As many comic book enthusiasts will know, Cage was set to star as the Man of Steel in Tim Burton’s failed 1998 Superman Lives. The movie was cancelled before production began, with Warner Bros blaming budget issues.

Now, 25 years later, the National Treasure actor will finally have his superhero moment.

“Nic was absolutely wonderful,” Muschietti told Esquire Middle East. “He is a massive Superman fan. A comic book fanatic.”

“Although the role was a cameo, he dove into it,” the director added. “I dreamt all my life to work with him. I hope I can work with him again soon.”

Nicolas Cage in test footage of Tim Burton's Superman Lives (YouTube)

As some are aware, Cage’s admiration for Superman knows no bounds. In fact, he named his son Kal-El as a nod to the superhero’s birthname.

The Flash’s premiere in cinemas on 16 June comes years after it was completed in 2021. Its release was initially delayed by the Covid pandemic.

Its future was again jeopardised after its lead, Miller, was caught in a string of legal troubles over the past few years, ranging from disorderly conduct and assault to burglary.

However, in 2022, the studio confirmed that the movie would indeed see the light of day.

The Flash will follow the titular superhero as he uses his powers to travel back in time to change past events. Although, as his changes threaten to alter the future, he must lean on a retired Batman to help him fix things before permanent damage is done.