The Flash director says film’s ‘weird’ CGI ‘was intended’ after complaints

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Flash director Andy Muschietti has addressed claims that the new DC movie has bad CGI.

In the run-up to the film’s release, people had shared preview clips of the superhero film on Twitter, complaining that the effects look shoddy.

It was suggested by some that the clips being shared were incomplete, and that the finished film would appear better. However, it appears this was not the case.

Muschietti tackled the claims head-on in a new interview – and has said that the “weird” look of the film’s CGI was on purpose.

The director was speaking about one scene in particular, which occurs near the beginning of the movie. The scene in questions shows The Flash/Barry (Ezra Miller) saving babies from a nursery as a building begins to collapse around him.

Muschietti told i09: “We are in the perspective of the Flash. Everything is distorted in terms of lights and textures. We enter this ‘waterworld’, which is basically being in Barry’s POV [point of view].

“It was part of the design so if it looks a little weird to you that was intended.”

Viewers of the film are questioning Muschietti’s claim, with many branding it an “excuse”.

The Flash has been mired in controversy due to the legal troubles of its lead star, Miller.

The actor alluded to these troubles at the film’s premiere in Los Angeles, which was their first professional appearance in more than two years.

Find The Independent’s review of the film here.