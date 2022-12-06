Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Holiday director debunks false reports of Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet sequel

Two actors were rumoured to have signed on for a sequel to the 2006 romcom

Inga Parkel
Tuesday 06 December 2022 18:29
Comments
Trailer for The Holiday

Nancy Meyers has shut down false reports of a forthcoming sequel to her 2006 romcom The Holiday.

Starring Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet, the director’s cult classic follows two heartbroken women who, after swapping homes, connect with romantic pick-me-ups.

On Tuesday (6 December), reports circulated that stars Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet had “signed on” for a sequel toThe Holiday that would bring back the original cast

However, hours later, Meyers shared a screenshot of a report by the Daily Mail on her Instagram, writing: “So many DM’s about this – sorry but it’s not true.”

Below Meyers’s apology, journalist and TV host Katie Couric replied with a “broken heart” emoji.

Recommended

Before the erroneous reports had been debunked, many fans of the original film had reacted excitedly to the news.

“WAIT WHAT IM GAGGED A BIT,” one wrote on social media, while a second commented: “Christmas just get better.”

Others were suspicious of the report, with a third adding: “I need a real source on this.”

“LIARS!!!! Burn the whole place down!” someone tweeted.

While promoting her current film, Avatar: The Way of Water, Winslet also denied the rumours, telling People: “I read something about that, but it’s the first I’ve heard of it.

“I promise you not an agent or a representative or anyone from the first one around has had any conversation with me about that. Hand on heart, that’s never come up.”

Jack Black, who featured in the film as Iris’s (Winslet) film composer love interest Miles, momentarily forgot about his movie appearance during a 2019 interview.

Recommended

When asked to name his favourite Christmas movie, Black asked: “Do I have a Christmas movie? Which one is mine?”

Quickly realising his mistake, he exclaimed: “Oh, The Holiday! Obviously, The Holiday!”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in