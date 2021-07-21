The trailer for Ridley’s Scott’s new film, The Last Duel, has been released, with fans already reacting to the first glimpse of Adam Driver.

The film stars Driver as squire Jacques LeGris and Jodie Comer as Marguerite de Carrouges in the dark historical story set in medieval France.

LeGris is accused of raping Marguerite while her husband, Norman knight Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) is away at war. A trial by combat is announced, with whoever is left alive declared the winner as a sign of God’s will.

The film is based on American author Eric Jager’s 2004 book The Last Duel: A True Story of Trial by Combat in Medieval France, which in turn is based on the last officially recognised judicial duel fought in France.

The announcement of the film initially sparked controversy in 2019, as it came in light of the #MeToo era. At the time, Damon had been heavily criticised for his remarks about the campaign, while Ben Affleck – originally slated to star as LeGris – was also under fire for a resurfaced video of him allegedly groping an MTV host on camera in 2003.

Affleck later apologised over the incident. He wrote the screenplay together with Damon and Nicole Holofcener. Their previous screenplay, Good Will Hunting, won the 1998 Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

Fans have been reacting to seeing the 37-year-old as a nefarious medieval knight in the film, with one fan saying on social media: “I can’t believe how evil he is in this!” Another added: “Ridley Scott will have to work hard to make me believe that Adam Driver would lose a sword fight facing Matt Damon.”

The Last Duel is the second of Scott’s films Driver is starring in this year. He’s also appearing in crime-thriller, House of Gucci, alongside Lady Gaga.

The Last Duel is being released by Disney (under 20th Century Studios ) in UK and US cinemas from 15 October.