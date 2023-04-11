The Marvels releases ‘delightful’ first trailer – but fans will need to watch two Disney+ series by November
‘Captain Marvel’ sequel will be an ambitious three-way crossover
The first trailer for the forthcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film The Marvels has been released online.
A sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel, the film also stars Samuel L Jackson, Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris.
However, while Marvel fans have praised the trailer itself, the footage also confirmed what many had already suspected: there’s going to be a lot of homework to do.
In the trailer, Carol Danvers (Larson) and Nic Cage (Jackson) can be seen interacting with Kamala Khan (Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Parris).
However, while Larson and Jackson both starred in the original Captain Marvel (and elsewhere in the MCU), Vellani and Parris have never appeared in any MCU films.
Rather, Parris’s character was introduced in the 2021 Disney+ series WandaVision, playing a supporting role opposite Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany. The series covered her character’s backstory, and explained the origins of her powers.
Vellani, meanwhile, starred in her own Disney+ series Ms Marvel last year. The six-episode teen series followed Kamala as she juggled her newly acquired superpowers with family concerns.
The new Marvels trailer features locations and other characters from Ms Marvel, seemingly confirming that viewers will need to watch the series to fully understand the new sequel.
On social media, one fan described Ms Marvel as a “tougher sell” than some of the other forthcoming MCU films, arguing: “I don’t want to watch a D+ series to understand a film. I’m not doing homework.”
However, reception to the trailer has been generally positive among Marvel fans.
“I’m so sorry but i can’t be a The Marvels hater anymore this looks delightful,” one person wrote.
“The Marvels is gonna be a whole movie of Kamala nerding out and Carol and Monica being sick of it and I’m SO HERE FOR IT,” commented another.
The film will be released in cinemas in November.
