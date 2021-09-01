The Matrix fans are demanding Warner Bros release the fourth film’s trailer a week after it dropped at CinemaCon.

Cinema exhibitors and select members of the press were treated to footage from the sequel at the Las Vegas event.

Unlike Marvel, which released the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer hours after its debut at the convention, Warner Bros has decided to keep the first look at the new sci-fi film under wraps.

To date, leaks of Lana Wachowski’s film, titled The Matrix Resurrections, have been kept to a minimum, and fans were overjoyed to hear the trailer received a positive reception.

Fans are so excited that frustration over the trailer’s delay is at a high – and many are asking for the studio to reveal exactly when the footage will be released online.

“I just saw the trailer for The Matrix: Resurrections at CinemaCon and it looks so bada**,” Scott Menzel wrote after viewing it at CinemaCon.

“I was so worried that it wasn’t going to WOW me but I was totally wrong. The only thing that shocked me is that a few of the main characters don’t appear in the trailer.”

“The Matrix 4 trailer is absolutely stunning,” Rebecca Murray added, with James Preston Poole stating: “Extremely impressive footage, truly brought the house down.”

Keanu Reeves as Neo in ‘The Matrix’ (Warner Bros Pictures)

Industry insiders suggested that Warner Bros would be releasing it shortly after its CinemaCon debut, but it seems the studio is planning on holding the clip back for a while yet. It is unknown why this is, and The Independent has contacted representatives for comment.

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are returning as Neo and Trinity for the first time since 2003’s The Matrix Revolutions, alongside Jada Pinkett Smith, Neil Patrick Harris and Jonathan Groff.

Watchmen and Candyman star Yahya Abdul Mateen II and Priyanka Chopra Jonas will also appear.

The Matrix: Resurrections was shot in Berlin and San Francisco and, in October 2019, Reeves was spotted on set showcasing a completely different look for Neo.

It will be released worldwide on 22 December 2021.