Netflix users concerned as huge movie disappears from 2024 release slate

Netflix users have been left concerned by the omission of a huge movie from its list of 2024 releases.

On Thursday (1 February), the streaming service, which is both adding and removing a load of new titles this month, unveiled a preview of its movie slate – but the absence of one sequel that was expected to be released later this year is being highlighted by confused subscribers.

The film in question is The Old Guard 2, the sequel to action thriller The Old Guard, starring Charlize Theron.

Released in 2020, The Old Guard followed Theron’s immortal warrior who, along with three other mercenaries, has spent centuries protecting her freedom.

The film was directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, and co-starred Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli and Harry Melling in the villain role.

After becoming a big hit for Netflix, a sequel was greenlit, with Victoria Mahoney replacing Pryce-Bythewood as director. However, despite a release date of 2024 previously being announced by the streaming service, The Old Guard 2 has disappeared from the release slate.

Users are particularly concerned following news that a sci-fi drama starring Halle Berry has been shelved indefinitely despite filming being completed two years ago. The Mothership allegedly had its release “pulled” indefinitely following several delays that pushed the project back by years.

News of the film’s cancellation was first reported by The InSneider newsletter, where it was claimed the decision stemmed from the fact that the child actors had grown up too much for some “significant” reshoots to work.

The Old Guard 2 is not the only film to have disappeared from the 2024 release slate: The Electric State, a new thriller from Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo, and a thriller from The Raid director Gareth Evans, titled Havoc, are also nowhere to be seen.

Following the schedule’s release, many are expressing concern on social media.

“WHAT ABOUT THE OLD GUARD 2???” one social media user wrote, with another writing: “What the hell?”

An additional Netflix subscriber waded in: “Once again, where the f*** is Old Guard 2?

The Independent has contacted Netflix for comment.